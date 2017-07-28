Michael Oher, coached by Hugh Freeze in high school, calls ex-coach 'a man of God'

Former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze still has supporters in the wake of his sudden resignation. One of them is his former high school player, Michael Oher.

The relationships between Oher and a fictional version of Freeze was depicted in the movie "The Blind Side."

"Without coach Freeze, there is no Michael Oher and no 'The Blind Side,'" Oher told USA Today.

Freeze resigned earlier this month after Ole Miss discovered what USA Today described as a "one-minute call made from Freeze's University-issued phone to a number associated with a female escort service." The resignation was pegged as a "pattern of personal misconduct" and was considered separate from the program's ongoing NCAA case, to which Freeze is still very much connected.

Still, Oher had his former coach's back. "He is a man of God and a man full of integrity," Oher, said. "I don't know the full story but I'm willing to bet that everyone in the world had made a mistake that they have wanted someone to forgive them for."

Oher's comments mirror those of his adopted father, Sean Tuohy, who is close with Freeze.

"You just don't give up on people and I'm not giving up on Hugh," Tuohy told the Memphis Commercial-Appeal. "It's not any fun for any of us. But feeling sorry for him is not what I'm going to do. It's been a bad week. That doesn't mean it has to be a bad life."

Ole Miss football is accused of 21 different NCAA violations, 15 of which are considered Level I violations. The program's hearing with the Committee on Infractions is expected to take place in either August or September.