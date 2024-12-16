Former NFL star and Virginia Tech legend Michal Vick told The Virginian-Pilot that he has formally interviewed with Norfolk State for its vacant head coaching job. Vick has had conversations with Norfolk State president Javaune Adams-Gaston and athletic director Melody Webb. According to Vick, Norfolk State was first to reach out. He also noted that he expects a final decision, either way, "soon."

Sacramento State has also discussed hiring Vick as its next head coach, according to ESPN. Andy Thompson, Sacramento State's former defensive coordinator, resigned after two seasons and joined former Hornets coach Troy Taylor's staff at Stanford as associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator.

Either move would represent Vick's first coaching opportunity at the collegiate level.

"I know how to lead and I know what it takes." Vick told The Virginian-Pilot.

Vick indicated that he would amass a staff of more experienced coaching veterans to help him build the program. He has spent a majority of his post-playing days as an analyst with Fox Sports. He handles NFL coverage for various Fox-affiliated networks and provides commentary on pre-game kickoff shows.

A native of Newport News, Virginia, Vick spent three seasons at Virginia Tech. He was the 1999 Big East Rookie of the Year and Big East Offensive Player of the Year after amassing 2,420 total yards and 20 touchdowns combined.

He finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2000 and declared for the 2001 NFL Draft after his redshirt sophomore season. He was selected first overall by the Atlanta Falcons and earned four Pro Bowl honors during his 14-year professional career.