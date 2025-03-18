Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said he has not had any conversations with the NCAA about a potential postseason ban stemming from the NCAA's investigation into allegations of impermissible scouting, according to 247Sports. Michigan has received a notice of allegations covering the purported sign-stealing scheme orchestrated by former football staffer Connor Stalions and in January filed a formal response.

"I have not had any conversation about postseason bans or penalties that are coming," Manuel told 247Sports. "What I can point to is that Charlie Baker, when we won the championship, said they won it fair and square. That's something I can say that gives me some sense that they understand that this was a team who won that championship fair and square. I look at that, and as we move forward, we'll see how it goes."

The Big Ten suspended former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh for three games late in the 2024 season as a result of its own investigation into the sign-stealing scandal. Harbaugh was able to return to the sidelines in the Big Ten Championship Game and eventually led the Wolverines to a win against Washington in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

"At the end of the day, no one believes at this point that Michigan didn't win the national title fair and square," Baker said after Michigan's national title win, as alluded to by Manuel.

Manuel also told 247Sports that he hopes the NCAA will issue its final report "by the end of the summer."

In its January response, Michigan accused the NCAA of "grossly overreaching" and "wildly overcharging" the university despite a lack of evidence, according to documents obtained by Yahoo Sports. The school contends that out of 52 games involving Michigan opponents that Stalions allegedly scouted, only one was attended by Stalions himself.

Eight others were attended by then-Michigan staff members, while others were attended by friends and family, which is not an NCAA violation. The university alleges much of Stalions' sign-stealing operation was achieved through legal avenues, and not in a way that would provide an unfair advantage.