Michigan AD Warde Manuel's job in jeopardy as internal investigation reaches athletics leadership

Michigan athletics director Warde Manuel now finds his own tenure in jeopardy following an investigation into the culture of the Wolverines' athletics department.

The university's Board of Regents is scheduled to meet on Thursday to discuss the findings of the independent investigation and consider a response, sources told CBS Sports. Manuel is also weighing his options, which include retirement, a source said Sunday.

CBS Sports granted sources anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

Michigan's board authorized Chicago-based law firm Jenner & Block in December to conduct an "open-ended" review of the athletics department amid the fallout of the Sherrone Moore scandal, a source told CBS Sports at the time. Later, university president Domenico Grasso confirmed the investigation would expand into "an independent evaluation of culture, conduct and procedures throughout our athletics department."

Grasso said the school would "act swiftly" if the investigation produced findings that warranted additional terminations.

"We will leave no stone unturned, and any further action we take will be based on credible evidence and findings, developed through a rigorous investigation," Grasso said in a December video statement.

Former Michigan staffer alleges coercive relationship with Sherrone Moore in interview Brad Crawford

Manuel, who has served as Michigan's athletics director since 2016, fired Moore on Dec. 10 after evidence of an inappropriate relationship between Moore and a subordinate staff member was brought to the department that morning. Moore was arrested later that day after he entered the home of that staff member, who was later identified as Paige Shiver. He was charged with felony home invasion, stalking and breaking and entering.

Shiver, 32, said she endured "years of manipulation, harassment and exploitation" from Moore and that the university failed to protect its employee. Shiver's lawyers said in March that she "believes strongly that she may not be the only person who experienced inappropriate, coercive, or predatory behavior" from Moore. Questions about the department's broader awareness of Moore's conduct during his two-year tenure fueled calls for a deeper institutional reckoning.

Moore eventually pleaded no contest to misdemeanor counts of malicious use of a telecommunications device and trespassing. A Washtenaw County judge sentenced him in April to 18 months of probation and a $1,000 fine. The felony and other charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Manuel has managed more institutional turbulence than most athletic directors see in a career -- a sign-stealing investigation during the Jim Harbaugh era, the arrest and firing of his football coach, a national basketball championship, a rejected private-equity bid and an Amazon streaming deal outside the Big Ten's media agreement that sparked tensions within the conference.

"I always aim for steadiness," Manuel said in May at the Big Ten's spring meetings in Southern California. "Believe me, this is not anything that I've desired or wanted or hoped for. But I deal with it. My goal as a leader is to provide the steadiness in the wake of dealing with issues to the rest of the department and my staff and student-athletes. We have done that as a department and an organization. I don't take any of it lightly. It's not something I welcome, but we've dealt with it."

Manuel promoted Moore from offensive coordinator to head coach after Haraugh left for the NFL following the Wolverines' first national championship since 1997. Moore went 16-8 in two seasons.

Utah's Kyle Whittingham was hired in January as the athletics department attempted to stabilize. Then, basketball coach Dusty May left the program in June for the NBA's Dallas Mavericks after winning a national title in April.

Manuel signed a five-year contract extension through June 30, 2030, in December 2024. His average annual compensation is $1.9 million.