Michigan is getting some reinforcements just days before its game against Penn State. The Wolverines are adding former Miami tight end Alex Bauman and former Boise State cornerback Jeremiah Earby via the transfer portal, sources tell CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

Both players were recently granted temporary restraining orders, giving them an extra season of eligibility, and they have enrolled at Michigan. Bauman and Earby played key roles for their respective teams last year, and they should give the Wolverines somewhat of a boost when the team needs it most.

Bauman, a three-star prospect out of high school, spent the first three seasons of his career at Tulane before transferring to Miami last year. With the Hurricanes, Bauman earned a starting spot and totaled 18 receptions for 166 yards and a touchdown as the Hurricanes reached the national championship game.

After the season, Bauman worked out at Miami's Pro Day but didn't secure an NFL roster spot, leaving the door open for him to return to college.

Earby played two seasons at California but transferred to Boise State prior to the 2024 season. Earby was a key cog in the Broncos' defense last fall, and he earned second-team All-Mountain West honors while recording 60 total tackles and four interceptions.

Michigan searching for answers

These roster additions come at a time when Kyle Whittingham and his staff are searching for answers, particularly on offense. We don't know exactly what kind of roles Bauman and Earby will take on in the coming weeks, but it seems like the former could get a real shot to make his mark.

The Wolverines' passing offense ranks last in the Big Ten, which means they could try to lean on the run game more in the second half of the season. If that is the case, Bauman could get his chance in a couple of areas. If Michigan decides to go with heavier personnel, Bauman would be a candidate to get some playing time in multiple tight end sets.

On top of that, Michigan has gotten next to nothing out of its tight ends in the receiving game. Their leading receiver at that position is Hogan Hansen, who has five catches for 35 yards. Can Bauman provide the semblance of a receiving threat at that spot?

As for Earby, he may have a tougher time carving out a big role for himself. Michigan has the best pass defense in the Big Ten, allowing just 146.8 yards per game. The former Boise State cornerback may just find himself in the defensive back rotation, but more depth never hurts. Plus, Michigan is in no position to snub its nose up at difference-makers, no matter when and where it adds that player.