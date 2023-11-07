Michigan has submitted evidence to the Big Ten alleging that Ohio State, Rutgers and Purdue shared information about the Wolverines' signals ahead of the Big Ten Championship Game in 2022, according to ESPN. The information comes as the Wolverines make their case to avoid punishment in an alleged wide-ranging sign-stealing ring.

According to the allegation, Ohio State shared offensive signals and Rutgers shared defensive signals ahead of Michigan's 45-23 victory over Purdue to win its second consecutive Big Ten championship. Documents were revealed earlier on Tuesday in Sports Illustrated that appeared to reveal sheets that identified Michigan signals with corresponding plays.

Stealing signs is not against either Big Ten or NCAA rules. However, Michigan is alleged to have sent individuals to scout in person and record sidelines for the purpose of stealing signs, which would be a clear violation of NCAA rules. The Big Ten has considered using the league's sportsmanship policy to expedite an investigation and punishment. It's unclear whether the league would consider sharing signals to be a similar violation.

The Big Ten gave formal notice to Michigan of potential disciplinary action against the football program on Monday. The Wolverines have until Wednesday to respond. While Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has not been officially implicated in the probe, the Big Ten is considering a suspension for Harbaugh. Other potential punishments being considered are a formal reprimand, withholding revenue from the university or a television ban, according to documents obtained by CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd.

Michigan is expected to file a lawsuit to try and block any severe punishment until the NCAA investigation is complete.