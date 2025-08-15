The University of Michigan announced Friday afternoon it will appeal the NCAA's sanctions against its football program, which stem from an investigation into the alleged sign-stealing scheme involving former staffer Connor Stalions. The penalties, including a reported $20 million fine and postseason revenue losses over the next two seasons, mark one of the most significant enforcement actions in recent history.

"We appreciate the work of the Committee on Infractions," the university said in a statement. "But, respectfully, in a number of instances the decision makes fundamental errors in interpreting NCAA bylaws; and it includes a number of conclusions that are directly contrary to the evidence -- or lack of evidence -- in the record. We will appeal this decision to ensure a fair result, and we will consider all other options."

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel voiced support for coach Sherrone Moore, who received a two-year show-cause order from the NCAA and a total three-game suspension, including two self-imposed games during the 2025 season and one additional game at the start of the 2026 season.

"It is never our intent to be in a position where we are accused of any rules violations," Manuel said in a statement. "I fully support coach Sherrone Moore, our student-athletes and staff as they prepare for the season ahead. I appreciate coach Moore's continued commitment to ensuring his program operates in compliance with applicable rules. I acknowledge the Committee on Infractions' decision to not penalize our current student-athletes by eliminating postseason opportunities; however, a postseason ban should never have been a consideration in this case. I fully support the university's decision to pursue an appeal. coach Moore and I will not have any further comment."

Former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, who left to become coach of the Los Angeles Chargers after leading the Wolverines to the 2023 national championship, also received a 10-year show-cause order related to the investigation. Both Harbaugh and Moore were cited for failures to cooperate fully during the NCAA probe, while Stalions orchestrated a network of staff, interns and acquaintances to conduct off-campus scouting of 13 opponents over 52 contests from 2021 to 2023. The panel described Stalions' actions as "some of the worst the COI has ever seen."

"I am glad that this part of the process has been completed," Moore said in a statement. "I greatly respect the rules governing collegiate athletics and it is my intent to have our program comply with those rules at all times. I will continue to focus my attention on our team and the upcoming 2025 season."

Michigan opens the 2025 season against New Mexico on Aug. 30.