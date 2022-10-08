A scary scene took place in the first half of No. 4 Michigan vs. Indiana on Saturday as running backs coach and former Wolverines star player Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline and was carted from the field to be examined. The Fox broadcast revealed at halftime that Hart had suffered a seizure and was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Hart, who is in his second season on Jim Harbaugh's coaching staff at Michigan, was placed on a stretcher and carted off the field. Players for both teams knelt down on the sidelines as Hart was loaded onto the stretcher and taken underneath the stadium before heading to the hospital. Hart was alert on the stretcher and gave a thumbs up to the crowd as he left the field.

Michigan's players were clearly emotional after witnessing the scene involving their coach collapsing on the sideline during the Big Ten contest.

Hart spent time with the Indiana program as running backs coach from 2017-2020 before returning home to join Harbaugh's staff in Ann Arbor, Michigan, prior to the 2021 season. This was Hart's first trip back to Bloomington since leaving the Hoosiers staff.