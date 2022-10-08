A scary scene took place in the first half of No. 4 Michigan's 31-10 over Indiana on Saturday as running backs coach and former Wolverines star player Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline and was carted from the field to be examined. The Fox broadcast revealed at halftime that Hart had suffered a seizure and was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Following the game, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said that Hart had a "medical emergency during the game" but that he was in stable condition.

"He's going to stay in Bloomington for continued observations. Mike is a strong guy and abundant prayers go his way," said Harbaugh. "it really puts things in perspective. In the moment, everybody's thoughts were with Mike. Mine were and everyone around us was to get him to care that he needed ... the most important thing is his health at that point in time."

Hart, who is in his second season on Harbaugh's coaching staff at Michigan, was placed on a stretcher and carted off the field. Players for both teams knelt down on the sidelines as Hart was loaded onto the stretcher and taken underneath the stadium before heading to the hospital. Hart was alert on the stretcher and gave a thumbs up to the crowd as he left the field.

Michigan's players were clearly emotional after witnessing the scene involving their coach collapsing on the sideline during the Big Ten contest.

Hart spent time with the Indiana program as running backs coach from 2017-2020 before returning home to join Harbaugh's staff in Ann Arbor, Michigan, prior to the 2021 season. This was Hart's first trip back to Bloomington since leaving the Hoosiers staff.