Pressed to bench Bryce Underwood as Michigan's starting quarterback throughout this season, Kyle Whittingham finally made the call to sit him to start the second half of Saturday's game against Penn State.

After failing to score over the first two quarters with countless empty possessions dictated by faulty execution, two interceptions and several short-armed throws from the five-star sophomore, Michigan went to the bench in favor of freshman Tommy Carr.

The Wolverines scored their first points on Carr's second possession thanks to Bryson Kuzdzal's 43-yard touchdown run after Penn State lost containment on the outside.

Earlier this week, Michigan offensive coordinator Jason Beck addressed Underwood and the expectations upon the former No. 1 QB recruit.

"Nothing's ever good enough, let alone when it's not going great, right? You always want to play better," Beck said. "There are always things to improve, there are always things to do better. The thing I'll say with Bryce is he cares, and he works hard. It matters to him, and he's feeling that outside noise and all that as much as anybody. He's really handling that well with his approach and the teammate he is, so we're always working to get better and improve."

Carr, a former four-star signee and the grandson of former Wolverines coach Lloyd Carr, appeared in only one game previously this season, completing both passes he threw against UTEP.

Carr's older brother is Heisman Trophy candidate and Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr.