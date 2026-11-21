Michigan is making yet another quarterback change ahead of its clash against No. 4 UCLA (3:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+ Premium), as sources tell CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz that the Wolverines will start sophomore Bryce Underwood on Saturday.

Underwood started all of his freshman season in 2025 and had a firm grip on that role entering the 2026 season. However, Underwood regressed under first-year coach Kyle Whittingham and his offensive staff. That led to Underwood being benched against Penn State on Oct. 17, and freshman Tommy Carr has started every game since.

Oftentimes, the young Carr looked overwhelmed, and the Michigan offense didn't improve with him at the helm. The Wolverines averaged just 11.8 points in the four games that Carr started, and Underwood got more run in a blowout loss to Oregon last week.

As poorly as he played before the benching — and last Saturday against the Ducks — Underwood has the pedigree and potential to give Michigan a spark. The No. 1 overall player in the 2025 signing class, per the 247Sports rankings, Underwood showed flashes of why he was such a highly touted prospect as a freshman.

In his 21 games with the Wolverines, Underwood has completed 59.1% of his passes for 3,378 yards, 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. The imposing sophomore also brings another element to the offense with his mobility, rushing for 617 yards and eight scores in his career. The Wolverines will need to lean on that against an elite UCLA pass defense.

This quarterback change is just another indicator of the offensive woes Michigan has experienced under Whittingham. Earlier this month, the Wolverines fired offensive coordinator Jason Beck and paid him roughly $10 million in the process.

Regardless of who plays quarterback, it's hard to see this offense improving much this season, so Michigan's defense will have to answer the bell on Saturday.