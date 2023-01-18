Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss has been placed on leave amid an investigation by university police following a "report of computer access crimes." The incident allegedly took place during December 21-23 at Schembechler Hall, the team's football facility, though no additional details have been released by UMPD. A Jan. 5 report in the university's Daily Crime & Fire Log references "fraudulent activity involving someone accessing university emails accounts without authorization," but Weiss is not specifically mentioned.

Weiss has not been involved with either team or recruiting activities since his suspension, nor has he been allowed in team facilities. The investigation remains ongoing, according to a police spokesman. Weiss did coach for Michigan in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl against TCU on Dec. 31, 2022.

"I am aware of the ongoing investigation by the University of Michigan Police Department and fully cooperating with investigators," Weiss said in a statement. "I look forward to the matter being resolved. Out of respect for the integrity of the investigation, I will not have any further comment."

Weiss was promoted to co-offensive coordinator, along with offensive line coach Sherrone Moore, in 2022 following the departure of Josh Gattis after spending the 2021 season as quarterbacks coach under coach Jim Harbaugh. Despite the coordinator change, the Wolverines earned a second consecutive Big Ten Championship and trip to the College Football Playoff.

Prior to Michigan, Weiss spent more than a decade in various roles on the Baltimore Ravens staff under Jim Harbaugh's brother, John. Weiss played punter at Vanderbilt from 2001 to 2003, but never appeared in a game.