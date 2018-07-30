Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh doesn't eat chicken because 'it's a nervous bird'

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has been successful on the football field throughout his coaching career. He posted 11-win seasons in 2005 and 2006 with San Diego, rebuilt Stanford into a power and went to the Super Bowl as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers in 2012.

So who are we to question his dietary habits, right?

Well, we're going to do that anyway. In a feature from Bleacher Report detailing what lies ahead for new Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson, former Michigan (and current UCLA) quarterback Wilton Speight revealed that Harbaugh told him not to eat chicken because "it's a nervous bird."

"He thinks some type of sickness injected its way into the human population when people began eating white meats instead of beef and pork," Speight said. "And he believes it, 100 percent."

On the surface, the comment seems incredibly odd because ... well ... it is. But is it that shocking coming from Harbaugh?

He's the same coach who consistently discusses the benefits of "natural steroid" milk, and called out Ohio State's Urban Meyer for drinking 1 percent milk instead of whole.

Jim Harbaugh has some 🔥🔥🔥 milk takes. "We won't drink any of that candy-ass skim milk or 1%. Won't have any of that" https://t.co/o63TxLuHuP — NBCSN (@NBCSN) September 20, 2016

Steak also falls under the "natural steroid" category in Harbaugh's diet. In 2015, he famously said that steak is the vitamin that he takes every day.

White meat? Nope. Wolverines players need to stay away from that. Harbaugh wants them to have nerves of steel, not nerves of a chicken.