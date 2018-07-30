Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh doesn't eat chicken because 'it's a nervous bird'
Harbaugh has evolved into one of the most unique characters in the sport
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has been successful on the football field throughout his coaching career. He posted 11-win seasons in 2005 and 2006 with San Diego, rebuilt Stanford into a power and went to the Super Bowl as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers in 2012.
So who are we to question his dietary habits, right?
Well, we're going to do that anyway. In a feature from Bleacher Report detailing what lies ahead for new Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson, former Michigan (and current UCLA) quarterback Wilton Speight revealed that Harbaugh told him not to eat chicken because "it's a nervous bird."
"He thinks some type of sickness injected its way into the human population when people began eating white meats instead of beef and pork," Speight said. "And he believes it, 100 percent."
On the surface, the comment seems incredibly odd because ... well ... it is. But is it that shocking coming from Harbaugh?
He's the same coach who consistently discusses the benefits of "natural steroid" milk, and called out Ohio State's Urban Meyer for drinking 1 percent milk instead of whole.
Steak also falls under the "natural steroid" category in Harbaugh's diet. In 2015, he famously said that steak is the vitamin that he takes every day.
White meat? Nope. Wolverines players need to stay away from that. Harbaugh wants them to have nerves of steel, not nerves of a chicken.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mayfield opens up about Kingsbury
Mayfield was 5-0 as a starter in his one season with Texas Tech before heading to Oklahoma
-
UCLA's Wilson ready to breakout again
Wilson is one of the highest rated college football players in the nation, according to Pro...
-
Scott Frost's Nebraska home burglarized
The Nebraska head coach reportedly lost $165,000 worth of valuables
-
Air Force DB comes out as gay
Bradley Kim announced the news to the world via his Instagram page
-
A new Battle for L.A. commences in 2018
The 2018 season is going to be an interesting one in Southern California
-
Nick Saban gets new extension, raise
The new agreement bumps Saban's base pay to $7.5 million in 2018