Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh names Shea Patterson its starting quarterback for 2018

Michigan's quarterback battle is officially over, and the results aren't all that surprising. Ole Miss transfer Shea Patterson will begin the season as Michigan's starting quarterback against Notre Dame.

Coach Jim Harbaugh initially announced the decision during lunch at the M Club Ann Arbor on Monday, and the school later confirmed the news.

Patterson joined Michigan during the offseason after transferring from Ole Miss. He received a waiver from the NCAA allowing him to become immediately eligible in the wake of NCAA penalties at Ole Miss. Patterson started 10 games for the Rebels over the last two seasons, completing 60.7 percent of his passes for 3,139 yards, 23 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

The former five-star quarterback and was ranked as the No. 1 pro-style QB (No. 4 overall) in the Class of 2016, per the 247Sports Composite.

Michigan fans have high expectations for Patterson following a season in which Michigan's QB play helped limit the Wolverines to eight wins in 2017. Michigan QBs combined last season to throw for 171.2 yards per game while completing only 53.5 percent of their passes with more interceptions (10) than touchdowns (nine). Michigan's passing efficiency of 110.32 was just good enough to rank 11th in the Big Ten and 116th nationally.

In other words, Patterson doesn't need to be a savior to improve Michigan's offense in 2018. He merely needs to be average and it'll be a significant step forward from last year.