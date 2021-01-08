Jim Harbaugh's sixth season as Michigan's coach did not go as planned (to say the least) but the Wolverines are reportedly moving forward with his tenure anyway. With Harbaugh's previous deal set to cover just one more season, the coach and school are in the process of finalizing a five-year extension, according to The Athletic and The Detroit News.

The deal is expected to be done in the coming days with Harbaugh taking a significant pay cut as part of the deal. The Athletic reports that Harbaugh's base salary is expected to be $4 million, about half of what he made in 2020, as part of the new deal. However, he will still be able to earn up to $8 million with incentives. Harbaugh's buyout, while not yet specified, is also expected to be lower.

A revered former Michigan quarterback, Harbaugh has a 49-22 record at the school that includes a 34-16 mark in Big Ten play. However, the Wolverines have not defeated rival Ohio State during his tenure and have yet to qualify for a Big Ten Championship Game or the College Football Playoff. With those demerits looming overhead during a woeful 2-4 season, Harbaugh's future at Michigan came into question.

Despite the program's continued inconsistency at quarterback, reports of friction between Harbaugh and the university administration and other indications that the 2020 season could be his last, Harbaugh continued to recruit well this year. The Wolverines have signed 20 players as part of a 2021 recruiting class ranked No. 2 in the Big Ten by 247Sports that includes five-star quarterback prospect J.J. McCarthy.

Though it appears Harbaugh is set to stay in Ann Arbor, Wolverines defensive coordinator Don Brown was fired after the season.

Harbaugh and Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel met Dec. 17 and Harbaugh's contract was among the topics discussed, according to the Detroit Free Press. The university then presented Harbaugh with a five-year extension this week, according to Yahoo's Dan Wetzel.