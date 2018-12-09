Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh vehemently shoots down NFL rumors: 'I'm not going anywhere'
Harbaugh didn't mince words when asked about rumors connecting him to NFL jobs
On this episode of "As the Coaching Carousel Turns," Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh goes on the record to sharply rebuke claims that he would bolt for the NFL.
Harbaugh's name hasn't credibly come up with open jobs like the Browns or Packers, but seeing as those jobs are, well, open, just about any big-name coach can and probably will be at least loosely linked to them. However, Harbaugh took a hard stance against those rumors.
"This is a choreographed message that comes up at this time every year before signing day," Harbaugh told ESPN's Adam Schefter. "It's people spreading messages to further their own personal agenda. But I'm on record right here, right now: I'm not going anywhere. I'm staying at Michigan. We have big plans here, and there's a lot we want to accomplish."
"I can't be any more clear about this -- it's not true," Harbaugh said, adding that he has not spoken to NFL teams about vacancies. "I'm not going anywhere."
Harbaugh is coming off of his third 10-win season at Michigan, but for the fourth straight year failed to beat Ohio State. He is 38-13 at his alma mater, and was 44-19 in four seasons as the coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14. His name has a history of being brought up this time of year, but this is a strong denial on the part of the Wolverines coach.
