Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will honor scholarship of quarterback recruit who retired due to heart condition

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will honor the scholarship of recruit J.D. Johnson, a quarterback in the Wolverines' 2020 recruiting class, even though Johnson chose to retire from football due to a heart condition, he announced on his Twitter page. Johnson said he was diagnosed with coarctation of the aorta when he was 12, and is scheduled to undergo a procedure in December to to adjust the stent that was inserted in his heart when he was younger.

"Upon receiving this news, I was not only in shock, but I was terrified as to what this meant about my future at Michigan," Johnson wrote. "In mid-December 2018, I took an unofficial visit to the University of Michigan, where I found a true TEAM environment that was perfect for me. I wanted nothing more than to be a Michigan Man! Coach Harbaugh called after receiving the news of my test results. Unsure and scared to what the conversation was going to be, Coach, without hesitation, said that my scholarship would be honored and offered me a position to join the Wolverine staff and helping any way that I can. I am witness to coach Harbaugh's character and integrity in a situation where he has every reason to tell me "good luck with the future."

Johnson detailed the specifics of his condition in his Twitter post.

"After going through a battery of tests and a complete evaluation of my cardiovascular system, the doctors discovered that I have some issues that cannot be corrected through additional surgery," he wrote. "I was told that I did not meet the clearance standard to continue playing a contact sport for fear that my aorta could rupture, or that not enough would get to my brain causing an on-field stroke."

Johnson was a three-star prospect in the Class of 2020, the No. 384 overall player and the No. 16 pro-style passer. The 6-foot-4, 2015-pounder from Pinnacle High School in Phoenix chose the Wolverines over Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State and others.