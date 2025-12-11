Ex-Michigan coach Sherrone Moore was detained by the Saline (Mich.) Police Department Wednesday hours after being fired by the school, according to ESPN. Moore, who was fired for cause for engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member, was turned over to the Pittsfield Township Police Department for investigation into potential charges, the Saline Police Department said in a statement to ESPN. No other details were immediately available.

"The City of Saline Police Department assisted in locating and detaining former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore," the statement read. "Mr. Moore was turned over to the Pittsfield Township Police Department for investigation into potential charges."

Michigan fires Sherrone Moore for cause amid 'inappropriate relationship' with staff member Carter Bahns

Moore's tenure as Michigan's coach came to an abrupt end Wednesday after an internal investigation into his conduct.

"Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. "Following a university investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and UM maintains zero tolerance for such behavior."

Calls to the Saline and Pittsfield Township Police Departments from CBS Sports have not been returned.

Moore was tabbed Michigan's coach at the conclusion of the 2023 season after Jim Harbaugh departed to coach the Los Angeles Chargers. He finished 16-8 (11-6 in Big Ten play) in his two seasons with the program. Moore had been on Michigan's staff since the 2018, when he was hired as the tight ends coach. He ascended to offensive coordinator before succeeding Harbaugh.

Moore had a buyout of around $14 million, but because he was fired for cause, Michigan may be off the hook for nearly all of it.

Michigan went 9-3 this season and is slated to play Texas in the Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31.