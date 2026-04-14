Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore has been sentenced to 18 months' probation and a $1,000 fine for two misdemeanor charges related to a confrontation with a former staffer soon after Moore's firing, the Washtenaw (Michigan) County Court announced Tuesday.

In addition, Moore must continue mental health treatment, submit to drug and alcohol tests and is not allowed to contact the victim.

In March, Moore pleaded no contest to trespassing and malicious use of a telecom device. Under the plea agreement, the more serious charges of third-degree home invasion, stalking and breaking and entering were dismissed. The two charges carried a maximum penalty of up to six months in jail.

The case traces back to Dec. 10, when Moore was arrested following an incident at the home of a now-former football staff member. Prosecutors alleged Moore entered the residence and threatened the woman with kitchen utensils.

His arrest came hours after Michigan officials terminated him for violating university policy, citing an inappropriate relationship with the staffer during his two-year tenure as head coach.

Days after Moore's plea agreement, his accuser -- identified as Paige Shiver -- released her first public statement on the situation to the Detroit Free Press.

Shiver, 32, said through the Chicago-based Action Injury Law Group that she battled "years of manipulation, harassment, and exploitation" from Moore and that Michigan failed to protect its employee from such actions. The statement claims Shiver "felt pressured, intimidated and unable to escape conduct that should never occur in any workplace, let alone at a public university" due to her position as a "subordinate employee" under a "powerful head coach" at Michigan.

According to the statement provided to the Detroit Free Press, Shiver's attorneys said that "institutions entrusted with the education and safety of students and employees have a fundamental duty to ensure that power is never used to exploit or silence others. A thorough and transparent investigation into this conduct -- and any related institutional failures -- must occur. Our client came forward at tremendous personal cost because she believes that silence allows abuse of power to continue."

Shiver did not detail her relationship with the former Michigan coach in the statement. Her attorney, Andrew M. Stroth, told the media outlet that Moore "took advantage of a younger, female employee." The statement also referenced comments from athletic director Warde Manuel in December, when he called the relationship between Moore and Shiver a violation of university policy and said Shiver might not have been the only employee who endured "inappropriate" behavior from her superior.

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