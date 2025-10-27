The University of Michigan and football coach Sherrone Moore have withdrawn their appeals in the NCAA infractions case stemming from advanced scouting. Moore and the University withdrew their respective appeals on Sept. 29 and Oct. 6., according to ESPN.

In August, the NCAA Committee on Infractions announced that Michigan committed multiple Level I violations regarding impermissible off campus scouting. More specifically, the committee determined that Michigan created a system designed to stealing opponents' signs during the 2021, 2022 and part of the 2023 season.

While they have been handed fines that could total $30 million, Michigan was able to avoid a postseason ban and the vacating of past victories, most especially the program's 2023 national championship, the school's first since 1997 when they shared the title with Nebraska.

Moore was handed a two-year show-cause order and was suspended for three games across two seasons. He sat out two of Michigan's games earlier this season and is slated to sit out next year's season-opener against Western Michigan.

Former Michigan coach and current Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh was hit with a 10-year show-cause penalty for his involvement in the scandal. While the penalty won't impact his current situation with the Chargers, it would make it extremely difficult for him to land another college coaching job as that institution would need to justify his hiring to the NCAA.

Michigan's football program's rise under Harbaugh coincided with the team's sign stealing scandal. The Wolverines won 64.4% of their games from 2017-20 before winning 93% of their games from 2021-23. The later stretch included three straight wins over an Ohio State team that had been 5-0 against Harbaugh-led Michigan teams prior to the 2021 season.

Moore, who is currently in his second full season as Michigan's coach, has guided this year's team to an 6-2 start. The Wolverines, who are currently No. 21 in the AP poll, will face Purdue this Saturday at "the Big House."