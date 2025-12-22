Sherrone Moore's firing at Michigan in the wake of an "inappropriate relationship" with a staff member was the latest in a string of scandals to shake the Wolverines football program. Interim coach Biff Poggi did not shy away from calling out Michigan for its lengthy list of recent issues, calling it a "malfunctioning organization."

The latest troubles from inside Schembechler Hall came after Michigan fell under the NCAA's watchful eye for recruiting violations and the sign-stealing operation that occurred under former coach Jim Harbaugh. While Moore's scandal was an individual case rather than a systemic bending of the rules, it added to the already tarnished reputation of a program that has been in the news for all the wrong reasons since its 2023 national championship.

"It's been five years of a malfunctioning organization," Poggi said. "Let's call it what it is. It's happened every year. The athletic director doesn't want any more of that. There will be a massive self-examination of what's happened in this building."

The Wolverines are in the midst of a coaching search, and one of the factors they will undoubtedly consider in identifying a new leader is his ability to stabilize a program that has been in hot water for the better part of this decade. Poggi made his case for the full-time job and emphasized his desire to do just that.

"This place is magical," Poggi said. "The program means a lot to me. It's one of the things I want to fix before I go smoke myself to death with cigars. It's one of the things I want to fix. I want to fix this program."

Michigan authorized an investigation into its athletic department's handling of the Moore situation. Chicago-based law firm Jenner & Block will conduct a comprehensive review of the entire department, and CBS Sports' Brandon Marcello reports that the investigation is "open-ended" to the point that Michigan is unsure what it might uncover.

Interim university president Domenico Grasso said Michigan is willing to "act swiftly" if findings from the investigation warrant more terminations.

"We will take whatever steps are necessary to ensure that conduct like this does not happen again," Grasso said. "Make no mistake. We will leave no stone unturned, and any further action we take will be based on credible evidence and findings, developed through a rigorous investigation."

Not only did Moore's two-year tenure come to a close because of his impermissible conduct with a staffer, but he also faces an active show-cause penalty for his involvement in the Wolverines' sign-stealing operation. A separate case implicated former co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss for illegally accessing private information on campus. Another involved Harbaugh, who was investigated for making contact with recruits during a dead period amid the COVID-19 pandemic.