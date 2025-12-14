Washington coach Jedd Fisch said his team left no doubt following a 38-10 win over Mountain West champion Boise State in Saturday night's LA Bowl. Fisch also showed little interest in fanning flames concerning his appearance as a viable candidate for Michigan following the firing of Sherrone Moore.

"I'm fully focused on our team," Fisch, who previously coached as a Michigan assistant, said about job speculation. "I think our team worked really hard this whole week and we all gave everything we had, and we played at a very high level because of that. That's all I would say on that."

This was very different than the tone Fisch took last month when asked about his name being attached to the vacancy at Florida. Fisch, a Gators alumnus, was on the shortlist to replace Billy Napier before Florida decided on Tulane's Jon Sumrall.

"Those lists are made by people that have no idea what's going on, honestly," Fisch said of those speculating about his future. "They don't know what's happening in our program. They have no idea how excited I am about the youth in our program. They have no idea how excited I am about the fact that we're playing six or seven true freshmen. No idea how excited I am about the fact that Demond Williams, I believe, has a chance over the next year or two years after this to be one of the all-time best quarterbacks that have come through this area."

Fisch, who is 15-11 in two seasons after helping turn things around at Arizona, is known for his offensive acumen and being a quarterback guru of sorts. He previously flexed those strengths as an offensive assistant at Michigan during the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

Michigan's file on Fisch

Fisch helped rebuild a pair of power-conference programs in short order after winning 10 games at Arizona in 2023 and now Washington, coming out of Kalen DeBoer's exit to Alabama.

The Huskies finished 9-4 despite playing one of the Big Ten's toughest schedules, which included losses to Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon. Washington beat Illinois, handled Washington State and roughed up Purdue and UCLA for its top wins.

Had the Huskies not suffered a 13-10 upset loss at Wisconsin, they would have likely had a hand in the Big Ten Championship conversation. Fisch signed the nation's 12th-best recruiting class for 2026 earlier this week, Washington's highest-rated haul since 2018.

Fisch's recruiting prowess would be enhanced at a program like Michigan, which spent more in 2025 NIL than most and has expansive resources. Former Michigan two-time All-American tight end Jake Butt gave Fisch his ringing endorsement, saying he was "one of the best football minds" he has been around and applauding his strengths as a player's coach.

"He has all of the traits and makeup of the exact head coach a high level program would be after," Butt wrote, in closing.

Fisch previously helped develop quarterback Wilton Speight during his brief time in Ann Arbor under Jim Harbaugh and coached under several other legends, including Nick Saban and Bill Belichick.