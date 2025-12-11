Michigan fired coach Sherrone Moore for cause following a university investigation into evidence the second-year leader of the program was having an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. Wednesday's initial news was followed by reports of Moore's detainment by police in Saline, Michigan, leading to an ongoing investigation into potential charges.

This unexpected bombshell within the Big Ten during an important month on the college football calendar means Michigan has a coaching vacancy a week after the early signing period and a few weeks prior to bowl season and the transfer portal opening at the start of the new year.

Biff Poggi will serve as Michigan's interim coach for the upcoming Citrus Bowl, but isn't expected to be the next hire despite having experience at the program (2016, 2021-22, 2025) and aiding in recruiting efforts throughout his tenure. Poggi went 2-0 this season as interim while Moore served a suspension relating to the Connor Stalions scandal.

Poggi's not listed on the latest candidates odds from SportsLine for Michigan's coaching search, which is expected to include several active coaches at major programs, including one from a College Football Playoff team. The expectation from those close to the program is the Wolverines will go with an offensive-minded coach this time around. Via SportsLine oddsmakers, several of these candidates were also featured within CBS Sports' initial expected target board. Let's break it down.

Joe Brady, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator (+300)

It's no secret the former LSU offensive coordinator who helped develop Joe Burrow in 2019 is willing to dip his toes back in college waters, but it would take the perfect opportunity. Brady surfaced on initial target lists for the Penn State opening earlier this cycle given his ties to the Nittany Lions as a former graduate assistant there and relationship with Buffalo Bills' owner, Terry Pegula, one of the school's biggest boosters. Brady has worked alongside Josh Allen the last four seasons in the NFL after previously failing as the Carolina Panthers' OC. He would bring a different, offense-first mentality to Michigan, like many others in this group of options.

Biggest strength: Offensive acumen as a play-caller

Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State (+400)

After going 3-9 in his first season with the Sun Devils in 2023, Dillingham led Arizona State to a Big 12 Championship and playoff berth last fall with 11 victories. Injuries piled up at key positions this season, keeping the Sun Devils from repeating as league champs, but Dillingham's rapid ascension within the coaching ranks speaks for itself.

Dillingham wrote a warning to others eyeing different jobs this cycle on Nov. 30, saying "beware of destination addiction" in a since-deleted post. Dillingham, 35, is an alumnus at Arizona State and called plays at three different Power programs -- Oregon, Florida State and Auburn -- among other titles prior to his return out West. He's 22-16 in three years at Arizona State.

Biggest strength: Players' coach who excels in portal era

Jesse Minter, L.A. Chargers defensive coordinator (+400)

This will depend if Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel wants to keep previous ties to Jim Harbaugh at a minimum in Ann Arbor, but Minter was terrific as the Wolverines' leader of the defense from 2022-23. In his final season, his unit was ranked No. 1 in the country and his player-led mentality and easy-to-understand scheme was an instant hit at the program. He followed Harbaugh to the NFL after Michigan's national championship campaign and has never been a head coach at any level.

Biggest strength: Defensive-minded and ace on gamedays

Kalen DeBoer, Alabama (+500)

Considered to be one of the first calls for the Wolverines is DeBoer, an elite coach with Midwest ties whose name surfaced immediately on just about every early lists Wednesday evening. Hired at Alabama after the 2023 season to replace legendary Nick Saban, DeBoer missed the College Football Playoff in Year 1 with the Crimson Tide before getting there as the 9-seed this season. He previously won 25 games in two seasons at Washington, including a berth in the national championship game. DeBoer hasn't been a glove-like fit in the SEC with varying opinions nationally as the leader of the Crimson Tide.

Biggest strength: Impressive feel for the game and his players

Jedd Fisch, Washington (+700)

Like DeBoer, Fisch would be an attractive hire for quarterback Bryce Underwood given his skill set and the offensive guru's penchant for high-powered attacks, a welcomed change to the current look in Ann Arbor. In other words, he fits the offensive profile expected here. After Fisch's name was previously attached to the opening at Florida, his alma mater, he gave a long-winded response to speculation and the "ridiculousness" of the coaching carousel. At the time last month, Fisch said he was anxious to stay put with the Huskies and believes quarterback Demond Williams "will be one of the all-time best quarterbacks that have come through this area." That doesn't sound like he would leave Washington, but this is Michigan we're talking about.

Biggest strength: Offensive acumen as a quarterback developer

Lincoln Riley, USC (+1000)

Michigan would have to take a huge swing to land Riley, who's 35-17 in four seasons with the Trojans and once shocked the world by leaving Oklahoma for USC after his four-year streak of Big 12 Conference titles came to an end. He said in November after a win over Northwestern, "I'm where I need to be" when asked about other vacancies. It's hard to imagine the Texas native even being a fit in the maize and blue, or at least difficult to picture. Riley hasn't yet appeared in the playoff at USC and many believe 2026 could be make-or-break for his future in Los Angeles if the Trojans fail to impress.

Biggest strength: Offensive guru whose teams always produce

PJ Fleck, Minnesota (+1500)

Signed through 2030 with Golden Gophers following an extension over the summer, Fleck's happy at Minnesota. However, like another proven winner in this group, Fleck does have experience within the Wolverine State going back to his days at Western Michigan. He's never been at a program with top 10 resources like Michigan, despite winning the Big Ten's coach of the year honor in 2019. Perhaps he wants a new challenge at a place he could actually compete for and win a national championship?

Biggest strength: Pillar-based leader

Dan Mullen, UNLV (+1800)

Does Mullen have the chops to get back into a heavy-recruiting situation? He got tired of going after talent at Florida. At UNLV, the profile's quite a bit smaller. He won 10 games in Year 1 this season with a transfer-laden roster and has obvious offensive acumen. However, there are some non-negotiables that the Wolverines would have to cycle through with Mullen to ensure he would be willing to do what it takes to lead a program like Michigan. This one feels like an extreme longshot, hence the odds.

Biggest strength: Schematic genius and expert play-caller

Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame (+2000)

Freeman's name immediately popped up on Florida's initial list of sizzling targets, but that quickly fizzled earlier this cycle. There was no real interest from Freeman's side on the previous LSU vacancy, either. Freeman is one of several sitting coaches at an elite program who could get a call from the Wolverines, simply to gauge an interest level -- or at least his representation. Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua said Tuesday that Freeman has had interest from various schools and NFL teams this this cycle.

Biggest strength: Up-and-coming star, players' coach

Brian Kelly, former LSU (+3000)

Fired at LSU this cycle for failing to meet elite expectations in Baton Rouge, Kelly got to the playoff several times over his successful tenure at Notre Dame and hasn't made it know yet -- at least publicly -- if he wants back in this cycle. Michigan would be a grand opportunity, obviously. He's coached in Michigan before, three seasons at Central Michigan from 2004-06 before going to Cincinnati and turning around the Bearcats prior to Notre Dame. Kelly's won national coach of the year twice and Michigan could do far worse than hiring a coach who was listed inside various top 10 of his profession entering the 2025 campaign.

Biggest strength: Skin in game at highest level