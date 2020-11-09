Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson will miss the remainder of the season as a result of a leg fracture that will require surgery, according to coach Jim Harbaugh. Hutchinson left early during the Wolverines' 38-21 to Indiana over the weekend and did not return. The Detroit News previously reported that Hutchinson's parents said he is "out indefinitely" with a right ankle injury.

Hutchinson had been tearing it up along the defensive line through his first two games of 2020, recording 15 tackles along with a pair of quarterback hurries and a pass deflection. He was coming off a breakout season in which he notched 68 tackles, 10 TFLs and 4.5 sacks. Though he has not been a surefire first-round projection for the 2021 NFL Draft, he was starting to generate some chatter.

Though Hutchinson is out for the remainder of the year, Michigan has been getting good pass-rushing production out of the rest of its defensive line with Kwity Paye and Carlo Kemp combining for three sacks already.

At 1-2, Michigan's season has taken an unexpected nosedive early. The Wolverines are still scheduled to play Wisconsin in Week 11 despite the Badgers canceling their last two games due to a COVID-19 outbreak.