Michigan has promoted quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell to offensive coordinator and shifted tight ends coach Grant Newsome to oversee the offensive line, the university announced Friday. Together, Campbell and Newsome will take over duties previously held by Sherrone Moore, who was named the team's coach following Jim Harbaugh's departure for the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers.

Campbell, 37, first joined Michigan as an offensive analyst in 2022 before earning the promotion to quarterbacks coach ahead of the 2023 campaign, which saw the Wolverines capture their first national championship since 1997. He worked with second-year starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who threw for 2,991 yards and 22 touchdowns against just four interceptions during the team's title run.

"Coaching at Michigan is unique because of the rich football tradition and the commitment to excellence on the field, in the classroom and in the community," Campbell said in a statement. "My family and I feel so blessed to call Ann Arbor home and we cannot wait to go to work with everyone associated with Team 145."

Campbell, who retains his QB coach title, will now be tasked with developing McCarthy's replacement in 2024 after the two-year starter entered the 2024 NFL Draft. McCarthy has potential to emerge as a first-round pick; he currently sits at No. 34 overall in CBS Sports' Prospect Rankings.

A former wide receiver at Mercyhurst University in Pennsylvania, Campbell began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at West Virginia Wesleyan (2009-10) and later made his Big Ten debut as an offensive analyst at Penn State from 2017-19. He had previous stints as an offensive coordinator at Alderson Broaddus University in West Virginia from 2012-16 and then at Old Dominion from 2020-21.

Campbell served as the Wolverines' interim offensive coordinator during their 2023 season-opener against ECU as a result of a three-game suspension for Harbaugh -- stemming from an NCAA investigation into recruiting violations -- that led to in-game coaching duties being shuffled during that stretch.

Newsome has previous experience with the Wolverines' offensive line room as an offensive tackle and later as a graduate assistant from 2020-21 before switching to tight ends coach.