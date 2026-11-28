Nothing comes easy at Michigan these days. It's an athletic department that can't even avoid self-inflicted adversity when it's winning national titles. When it's winning in football, there's a cheating controversy. When it wins in basketball, its coach decides to leave for the NBA.

So perhaps we should've known all along that Kyle Whittingham falling into Michigan's lap last winter was never the gift it felt like at the time.

The Wolverines were embarrassed by Ohio State, falling 45-0 to finish the regular season at 6-6. It was a fitting end to a season that simply never felt right. It began with a controversial clock decision in a miracle win over Western Michigan and devolved from there. The $12 million quarterback and $10 million offensive coordinator led to an offense that averaged only 13.2 points in Big Ten play. When that QB was benched and that coordinator fired, nothing much changed.

Whittingham did little to help matters, committing faux pas after faux pas in press conferences like a man who never quite fully grasped the gravity of the situation he'd willingly stepped into, and had no interest in learning more.

It was the kind of performance that had many pondering if Whittingham would be a one-and-done in Ann Arbor, and rightfully so. Michigan's 6-6 mark is its worst record to finish a full season (ignoring the 2-4 mark in the 2020 COVID season) since going 5-7 under Brady Hoke in 2014. That record led to Hoke's dismissal. When Rich Rodriguez finished the regular season 7-5 in 2010, it cost him his job as well.

Mediocrity isn't something that's willingly accepted in Ann Arbor. The problem is, dysfunction has been too frequent.

Michigan's search for stability creates more chaos

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel announced in July that he would step down from his role but stay on until his replacement was hired. Manuel has been at the helm of the athletic department for a few too many scandals, and many saw his decision to step down as more of a push out the door so the school could start over under new leadership.

But it seems Manuel wasn't to blame for it all. A little over a week ago, it was reported that Michigan had found Manuel's replacement in Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts. But there was one problem. Michigan seemingly spent all the money on a search firm, and that search firm brought back Alberts without checking into some questionable comments Alberts had made in his past regarding possible relationships between coaches and players.

After agreeing to a hire, Michigan backed out when Alberts' comments from a deposition came to light. Depending on who you ask, Michigan or Alberts' lawyer, the school may owe Alberts $17 million despite never spending a day in the job.

And it's a decision that makes it far more difficult to replace Whittingham.

Michigan wanted to get a new AD in place so they could make the decision on the football program ahead of signing day and the transfer portal opening. One of the many complications Michigan dealt with in Whittingham's hire was that Sherrone Moore wasn't fired until Dec. 10, 2025, and Whittingham didn't come to Ann Arbor until the day after Christmas. It put Michigan well behind on its recruiting classes, both high school and the transfer portal.

Michigan's problem isn't only Whittingham. It's timing.

So Michigan is faced with a decision without a correct answer: fire Whittingham and let an outgoing AD find his replacement, or hire a new athletic director and punt on the decision until next year. Neither is desirable.

If you fire Whittingham and hire a new coach now, your candidate pool will likely be limited. First of all, there's no obvious choice as a successor. Second, while Michigan is still Michigan, how many coaches will want to take the job when they have no idea who their athletic director will be?

On the other side, if you give Whittingham a second season, he heads into 2027 as a lame duck head coach. That will make it far more difficult to put together the kind of roster that's needed to compete at the top of the Big Ten. Just ask Florida State how far your money goes when you're building a roster for a lame duck. You essentially have to overpay to convince players to jump on board.

And while Michigan has plenty of money, the buyouts of former offensive coordinator Jason Beck ($10 million) and the AD Who Never Was (up to $17 million) could impact what's available for the 2027 roster.

So will Michigan move on from Kyle Whittingham after only one season?

If it were only that easy.