Michigan has fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss amid an investigation by university police following a "report of computer access crimes." The incident allegedly took place during December 21-23 at Schembechler Hall, the team's football facility, though no additional details have been released by UMPD.

"I am proud of the success we achieved over the last two seasons and grateful to all the Michigan players, coaches, and staff. The potential of Team 144 knows no bounds," said Weiss in a statement. "I have nothing but respect for the University of Michigan and the people who make it such a great place. I look forward to putting this matter behind me and returning my focus to the game I love."

A Jan. 5 report in the university's Daily Crime & Fire Log references "fraudulent activity involving someone accessing university emails accounts without authorization," but Weiss is not specifically mentioned.

Weiss was initially suspended while the investigation took place and was not involved with either team or recruiting activities, nor was he allowed in team facilities. The investigation remains ongoing, according to a police spokesman. Weiss did coach for Michigan in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl against TCU on Dec. 31, 2022.

Weiss was promoted to co-offensive coordinator, along with offensive line coach Sherrone Moore, in 2022 following the departure of Josh Gattis after spending the 2021 season as quarterbacks coach under coach Jim Harbaugh. Despite the coordinator change, the Wolverines earned a second consecutive Big Ten Championship and trip to the College Football Playoff.

Prior to Michigan, Weiss spent more than a decade in various roles on the Baltimore Ravens staff under Jim Harbaugh's brother, John. Weiss played punter at Vanderbilt from 2001 to 2003, but never appeared in a game.