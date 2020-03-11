Michigan football cancels spring game, limits recruiting trips in response to coronavirus outbreak
Michigan was set to hold an open practice as its spring game on April 18 in Michigan Stadium
The University of Michigan announced limitations for the football team's spring schedule, including the cancellation of the open practice scheduled for April 18 in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Spring practice is scheduled to continue as planned for the team but the open practice, which serves as the culmination of the spring period and is open to the fans for a spring game-like atmosphere in Michigan Stadium, has been canceled.
"The university is watching guidance from federal, state and local authorities. At this time, there is no recommendation to entirely cancel U-M athletic events. The University of Michigan Athletics Department is taking the following steps beginning on Thursday, March 12, and proceeding through at least the end of Winter Term classes on April 21. Updates beyond that timeframe will be communicated as soon as information becomes available."
The school has also implemented limitations on coaches conducting off-campus recruiting activities and the hosting of official or unofficial visits. All this takes place as Michigan Athletics has decided to limit attendance at all home competition to athletes, officials, coaches, essential personnel and two family members.
The football open practice was a crucial part of a nine-event weekend for Michigan in Ann Arbor that has already seen its tone change in recent days. To keep up with all the latest ways the COVID-19 virus outbreak has had an impact on college football, check out our tracker for the latest cancellations and developments.
