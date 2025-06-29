Michigan landed a commitment on Sunday afternoon from four-star edge rusher Carter Meadows, who chose the Wolverines over Big Ten rivals Penn State and Ohio State. Meadows' pledge also helped Michigan jump past Penn State for the No. 9 spot in 247Sports' Team Composite Recruiting Rankings.

A product of Washington, D.C.'s Gonzaga High School, Meadows ranks as the No. 34 prospect nationally and the No. 5 edge rusher in his class. He is the highest-ranked player to commit to Michigan during the 2026 recruiting cycle.

Meadows took an official visit to South Carolina in May and spent time around Penn State, Ohio State and Michigan in June. The 6-foot-6, 225-pound Meadows had 33 tackles, five tackles for a loss, and two sacks in six games last season.

He profiles as the latest in a long string of elite defensive line talent for Michigan, and it seems like his best football is still ahead of him, according to his 247Sports evaluation:

Spider-like pass rusher with exceptional physical specs, but one where the sack total has yet to match the big-league potential. Can give opposing offensive tackles fits just with his stride length as he can run the arc and right into the quarterback. Has spent much of prep career attacking from a 5-technique in a four-man front. Wins more times than not with his top-flight athleticism as he pairs adequate get-off with slippery inside-outside agility, but further technical development will dictate pressure rate on Saturdays and beyond as he's got the levers to chop and swipe his way around the corner like few others. Makes his fair share of stops in backside pursuit with his closing speed, but has to get better at crushing blocks and holding his turf if he's going to make a living as an every-down defender. Should be viewed as a high-upside edge player that has a chance to develop into an absolute game-wrecker at the Power Four level and then an early-round NFL Draft pick if he can soak up coaching and embrace the weight room. Might be worth a look in a hybrid off-the-ball role as spatial awareness fostered on the basketball court allows him to drop into zones and affect passing lanes.

Michigan recruiting heating up

Meadows is the latest in a group of impressive additions for the Wolverines, who have bolstered their 2026 recruiting class with blue-chip prospects early on in the summer. Six four-star players have committed to Michigan since June began, including four in the last week.

Those additions have come from all over the United States, as well. Michigan addressed a big need on June 25 when it added a commitment from Mansfield, Texas, product Zion Robinson, who ranks as the No. 71 player nationally and No. 6 wide receiver.

Michigan also beat the likes of Texas, Alabama and Georgia for four-star offensive lineman Malakai Lee, the No. 2 prospect in the state of Hawaii. Four-star defensive lineman Titan Davis of St. Louis, Missouri, chose the Wolverines over major Big Ten and SEC offers from the likes of USC and Alabama.

Michigan is on track for a second consecutive top-10 recruiting class under coach Sherrone Moore, who signed the No. 8 overall crop -- including potential program-changing quarterback Bryce Underwood -- in 2025.