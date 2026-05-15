Michigan's 2027 recruiting class added one of its most recognizable names on Friday, as Orlando (Florida) Lake Nona three-star safety Charles Woodson Jr. announced his commitment to the Wolverines, continuing a family legacy in Ann Arbor. The son of Michigan legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Woodson, he becomes the third commitment in as many days for the Wolverines.

Woodson ranks as the No. 44 safety nationally and No. 49 overall prospect in the Sunshine State for the 2027 class.

The decision comes after a recruitment that featured offers from programs across the country, including Florida State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas A&M and others. Michigan was long considered the most likely landing spot given the family connection, but Kentucky posed a serious threat down the stretch and remained firmly in the mix as Woodson's process played out. Woodson had also scheduled an official visit to Lexington in June.

Scouting Woodson

247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins described Woodson as a "smart safety" who made noticeable strides between his sophomore and junior seasons. He pointed to Woodson's physical approach in run support, noting that he "darts forward with conviction" and consistently takes sound angles to the football despite not being the largest defender at this stage.

Ivins also highlighted Woodson's versatility in coverage, noting that he "flashes solid range from a single and two-high look" and shows "promising awareness in both zone and man coverage" when working to the catch point, where he is willing to play through the hands of receivers.

On the field, Woodson's junior season production backed up the evaluation, as he posted 73 tackles, two interceptions, eight pass breakups and a fumble recovery on defense. He also flashed value on special teams with a kickoff returned for a touchdown.

Ball in the family

His father is widely regarded as one of the greatest defensive backs in the history of football. A former Michigan star, Woodson famously became the first primarily defensive player to win the Heisman Trophy in 1997, beating out Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning in a landmark season that ended with a national championship in Ann Arbor.

Woodson went on to an illustrious NFL career that included eight Pro Bowl selections, a Super Bowl title with the Green Bay Packers and eventual induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Now, nearly three decades after his father's Heisman moment in maize and blue, Woodson Jr. is set to carve out his own path in Ann Arbor.

"Early on I was like, 'Hey, man, you guys are going to Michigan,'" Woodson told 247Sports' Zach Blostein last month. "But he lives in Florida. He watches ACC, SEC, so he has his own ideas about what he likes. Once it really got into the process, I talked to him about Michigan, but I'm not trying to be overbearing. He knows what I would prefer, but I'm kind of a hands-off approach in terms of where he's at right now and where he's leaning. I don't want to hear it, and when he decides, it's going to be his deal."

Michigan's new leadership also helped close the deal, with Kyle Whittingham and his staff taking over the program and making Woodson a priority early in the 2027 cycle. Defensive coordinator Jay Hill and safeties coach Tyler Stockton were among the key recruiters, with multiple in-person evaluations and steady contact throughout the process helping keep Michigan in front as the recruitment progressed.