Five-star running back Savion Hiter committed to Michigan on Tuesday during a ceremony hosted at Mineral, Virginia's Louisa County High School. Hiter, the top running back prospect in the class of 2026, chose the Wolverines over an impressive list of suitors including Tennessee, Georgia and Ohio State.

With Hiter, who is now the top-ranked prospect in Michigan's crop of 2026 recruits, the Wolverines jumped to No. 10 in the 247Sports Team Composite Recruiting Rankings, passing Tennessee in the process. Hiter is the first five star to commit to Michigan during the 2026 cycle and the third top-100 prospect to make their pledge to the Wolverines since the start of June.

The 5-foot-11.5 and 200-pound Hiter rushed for 1,698 yards and 26 touchdowns on just 156 carries as a junior in 2024 while averaging 10.8 yards per carry. He also played defense for Louisa County, where he had seven sacks and an interception, and returned three kickoffs for a touchdown.

According to his 247Sports evaluation, which compares Hiter to 2025 first-round NFL Draft pick Omarion Hampton, Hiter could be an early star for the Wolverines:

Effective as both an inside and outside runner as he's quick to chart a course and charge forward. Fast feet allow him to side-step trouble as he frequently dances around would-be tacklers in the backfield and turns negative plays into positive plays. Core strength and a lower pad level routinely negate arm tackles while full-speed cuts make it even harder for defenders to get him on the ground, especially when he breaks through the first wave of obstacles. Hasn't caught a ton of passes at the prep level, but has proven to be a tricky cover at offseason camps and looks to have true three-down potential as his physicality will only continue to give him an advantage in pass protection. Overall, should be viewed as a gifted ball carrier that can be a multi-year impact player on Saturdays and provide valuable minutes as early as Year 1. Must avoid setbacks and remain hungry, but profiles as a future NFL Draft pick with his size, testing and feel for the position.

Michigan's running back excellence continues

It's no secret that Michigan likes to run the ball. The Wolverines have finished no worse than seventh in the Big Ten in rushing since 2020, and they've produced multiple top-three finishes in that span.

Michigan established a ground-and-pound identity under former coach Jim Harbaugh that new boss Sherrone Moore, who served as Harbaugh's offensive coordinator for three seasons, seems keen to continue. Hiter could be the next in a string of standout backs for the Wolverines.

Michigan has had four running backs drafted since 2021. The program's latest success was converted linebacker Kalel Mullings, who handled the bellcow role last season while rushing for 948 yards and 12 touchdowns. He had 32 carries in Michigan's upset win against Ohio State and was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

There could be snaps up for grabs by the time Hiter arrives on Michigan's campus. If not, he'll join a room loaded with fellow blue-chip prospects.

To offset the loss of Mullings and veteran Donovan Edwards, Michigan landed former Alabama back and top-40 prospect Justice Haynes via the transfer portal. Haynes, draft eligible entering his junior season, will likely split carries with redshirt freshman Jordan Marshall, who ranked as the No. 12 running back and No. 155 recruit overall in the class of 2024.