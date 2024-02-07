It's been an eventful year for the Michigan Wolverines. Embroiled in multiple NCAA investigations, the Wolverines moved past the potential distractions and put together a dream season on the field and won the program's first national title since splitting one with Nebraska in 1997. The challenges continued after that point, however, as coach Jim Harbaugh accepted the head coaching job with the Los Angeles Chargers and the Wolverines will replace a majority of their on-field production from the 2023 season as well.

Sherrone Moore Michigan recruiting and coaching updates

A trio of Michigan coaches stopped by the school of 2025 five-star defensive lineman Nathaniel Marshall earlier this week. Marshall was considered a priority for Harbaugh's staff, and that has carried over to the new regime. He has offers from some of the top schools around the country, and he has already visited Ann Arbor on several occasions, including the weekend of the rivalry win over Ohio State.

Marshall is the top player in Illinois for the 2025 class and is the No. 22 prospect overall, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. With nearly 30 schools already giving him offers, Moore's staff has shown that they want to keep Marshall a priority. He spoke with The Michigan Insider regarding his last visit to Ann Arbor, and the team of experts also has insight about when his next visit to campus will be.

Another player that Moore and his staff visited in the past week is 2025 four-star tight end Da'Saahn Brame in Kansas. A top 100 prospect according to 247Sports and the No. 4 tight end in the Class of 2025, Brame is coming off a prolific season where he caught 46 passes for 942 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior and he's already piled up 33 scholarship offers.



He has tremendous size at 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds and both of his parents were also Division I athletes at Kansas State. The Wolverines regularly utilize multiple tight ends in their power running formations and the program has produced several tight ends who have gone on to make an impact in the NFL. Could Brame be the next in that line and what does Moore and his staff need to do to win his services over programs like Alabama, Oregon, Kansas State and Colorado? There is currently a 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction for Brame, which you can see here.

As for the coaching staff, Moore is reportedly promoting tight ends coach Grant Newsome to offensive line coach. Newsome has been viewed as a rising star for several years, and he continues to make huge leaps as a young coach. He played on Michigan's offensive line under Harbaugh from 2015-16 before suffering a knee injury that ended his playing career early. Newsome returned to Michigan in a formal coaching capacity as an assistant tight ends coach in 2018 before being promoted to tight ends coach in 2022.

The 26-year-old turned down potential careers in finance and politics to pursue football, which drew public admiration from Harbaugh last year. Michigan is replacing its entire starting offensive line, so Newsome has a big task ahead of him in his first year on the job. Read more about Michigan's new offensive line coach here.

There are also some details about potential defensive coordinator candidates emerging from The Michigan Insider. Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen has emerged as a candidate. He'd be considered a splash hire by many, and Moore appears to be pursuing him hard in an effort to keep one of the nation's most dominant defenses rolling. Cullen's defensive line in Kansas City has been elite and he'd bring instant credibility on the recruiting trail. There's also a local tie since Cullen was the defensive line coach for the Detroit Lions from 2006-08.



That's not a done deal, however, and Moore could stick with an internal candidate such as Michigan defensive line coach Mike Elston or defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale. Cullen is also being courted by other NFL teams, and he's committed to Kansas City at least through the end of the Super Bowl, so there's still some time before this one will likely be resolved. Stay tuned to The Michigan Insider for more.

Michigan also hasn't been immune from players entering the transfer portal. They include three-star defensive lineman Reece Atteberry and three-star tackle Noah Stewart, who both entered the portal in recent days. However, one four-star commit had a strong take about his Michigan football offer, while the coaching staff is pursuing a star quarterback.

