The Michigan Wolverines are entering a new era following the departure of former head coach Jim Harbaugh to the NFL. They promoted offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore to head coach in wake of Harbaugh's exit, leaving Moore to deal with keeping the roster intact, sustaining strong recruiting classes and building his staff. Harbaugh took strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter with him to the Chargers, so Moore is trying to retain the rest of the staff while replacing those positions. He has reportedly made contact with several candidates regarding the defensive coordinator opening, and he promoted from within for his offensive line coach.

Sherrone Moore Michigan recruiting and coaching updates

A trio of Michigan coaches stopped by the school of 2025 five-star defensive lineman Nathaniel Marshall earlier this week. Moore, defensive line coach Mike Elston and wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy were all present, as Marshall has been one of the staff's top targets for months. He holds nearly 30 scholarship offers, including schools like Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Texas. Marshall is the No. 3 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 1 player in Illinois for his class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He spoke with The Michigan Insider regarding his last visit to Ann Arbor, and the team of experts also has insight about when his next visit to campus will be.

Another player that Moore and his staff visited in the past week is 2025 four-star tight end Da'Saahn Brame in Kansas. He has been a major priority since Harbaugh was at the helm, holding over 30 scholarship offers of his own, including one from Michigan last March. Brame is the No. 95 overall prospect in the 2025 class, the No. 4 tight end in the nation and the No. 4 player in Kansas for 2025, according to the 247Sports rankings. There is currently a 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction for Brame, which you can see here.

As for the coaching staff, Moore is reportedly promoting tight ends coach Grant Newsome to offensive line coach. Newsome is a former offensive lineman with the Wolverines, making 10 appearances with a total of six starts during the 2015 and 2016 seasons. He suffered an injury in 2017, which eventually led to his retirement and the beginning of his coaching career. Moore followed a similar trajectory to Newsome at Michigan, going from tight ends coach to offensive line coach ahead of the 2021 season. He led that group to the Joe Moore Award in back-to-back seasons, which is given to the best offensive line in the country, so there will be high expectations for Newsome. He will have his work cut out for him, as the team's top six offensive linemen are heading to the NFL. Read more about Michigan's new offensive line coach here.

There are also some details about potential defensive coordinator candidates emerging from The Michigan Insider. Minter bolted for the NFL when Harbaugh offered him the defensive coordinator position in Los Angeles, leaving Moore with his first major decision as head coach. The Wolverines had the consensus No. 1 defense in college football last season, winning the national title by holding Washington's top-ranked offense to just 13 points. Defensive line coach Mike Elston and defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale are both options if Moore decides to promote from within.

Michigan also hasn't been immune from players entering the transfer portal. They include three-star defensive lineman Reece Atteberry and three-star tackle Noah Stewart, who both entered the portal in recent days.

