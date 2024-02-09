It's been an eventful few weeks for the Michigan Wolverines as they continue to move into a new era under head coach Sherrone Moore. Moore, the offensive coordinator who also served as the interim head coach at times during the 2023 season, was quickly named the replacement for Jim Harbaugh after he jumped to the Los Angeles Chargers on Jan. 24. Michigan wrapped up the No. 16 class in the 247Sports Composite rankings on National Signing Day, and Moore has been building his staff and dealing with 2025 Michigan football recruiting and beyond. Current Michigan players are also eligible to enter the transfer portal through Feb. 23.

Moore made a big move on Friday, Feb. 9, hiring longtime NFL assistant Wink Martindale as defensive coordinator. Martindale held that position for the Giants from 2022-23 and for the Ravens under John Harbaugh from 2018-21. Multiple staff positions remain open, however, and there's plenty of work to be done between now and the start of spring practice in March. If you want to see the latest Michigan recruiting news and updates on the staff and 2024 team, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at The Michigan Insider, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Michigan.

Sherrone Moore Michigan recruiting and coaching updates

A trio of Michigan coaches stopped by the school of 2025 five-star defensive lineman Nathaniel Marshall shortly after Moore was officially promoted. Marshall was considered a priority for Harbaugh's staff, and that has carried over to the new regime. He has offers from some of the top schools around the country, and he has already visited Ann Arbor on several occasions, including the weekend of the rivalry win over Ohio State.

Marshall is the top player in Illinois for the 2025 class and is the No. 22 prospect overall, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. With nearly 30 schools already giving him offers, Moore's staff has shown that they want to keep Marshall a priority. He spoke with The Michigan Insider regarding his last visit to Ann Arbor, and the team of experts also has insight about when his next visit to campus will be.

The Wolverines also are taking a big swing in the 2026 class by offering five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell out of Missouri. He's the No. 1 offensive tackle and the No. 2 overall player in that cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. The Wolverines join a loaded offer list that includes Ohio State, Alabama, Florida State, Georgia and many others, so chasing recruits of this caliber will be a big test for Moore. Cantwell recently spoke with 247Sports about his level of interest in Michigan, and you can see what he has to say right here.

As for the coaching staff, the hiring of Martindale is a major piece that should begin to solidify the staff. Martindale, a 60-year-old with more than 30 years of college and NFL coaching experience, gives Moore a veteran presence who can oversee that side of the ball since Moore's background is on offense. Martindale's vast list of coaching connections also could help fill the rest of the staff as Michigan still needs a defensive line coach and a linebackers coach. The Michigan Insider has updates on how hiring Martindale could impact recruiting.

The Michigan Insider staff is also turning their attention to a new-look 2024 squad. One of the biggest storylines will be who replaces J.J. McCarthy at quarterback after the junior recently declared for the NFL Draft. Alex Orji is a name many are familiar with since the dual-threat QB was used in a Wildcat package for the Wolverines in some big sports during 2023. He's in the mix to become the full-time starter, but it's a crowded competition.

Jayden Denegal, Davis Warren and Jadyn Davis are the other quarterbacks on the roster. Denegal and Warren both saw limited snaps in 2023, while Davis is an incoming freshman who did enroll early and even got some practice reps during the College Football Playoff run. TMI has the latest comments from new offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell on the QB competition right here.

