Michigan graduate transfer QB Wilton Speight decides to play for UCLA in 2018

Wilton Speight will not be returning to Michigan after all, announcing on Thursday his intentions to join UCLA as a graduate transfer.

Speight started for the Wolverines during each of the last two seasons but missed much of 2017 after suffering three fractured vertebrae in the Big Ten opener against Purdue on Sept. 23. After the season, he announced his intentions to transfer out of the program after earning his degree, hoping to be immediately eligible for another team in 2018.

In the time since Speight's exit from Ann Arbor, Michigan, coach Jim Harbaugh has told both the quarterback and others that the "door is open" for a return to the team. But on Thursday, Speight put that potential to bed with an announcement on Instagram indicating his "next chapter" -- and final year of eligibility -- would be at UCLA.

Speight was 257 of 437 for 3,192 yards, completed 58.8 percent of his passes and had 22 touchdowns to 10 interceptions during his Michigan career.

After spending time talking to Chip Kelly and quarterbacks coach Dana Bible over the last two weeks, he has decided that UCLA, where the quarterback job is very much up for grabs, is the best place to wrap up his college career.

Speight's primary competition for the starting job is sophomore Devon Modster, a sophomore who spent last season backing up Josh Rosen and started twice (at Utah, vs. Kansas State in the Cactus Bowl) in his place.