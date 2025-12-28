Michigan introduced Kyle Whittingham as its new coach Sunday in Orlando, a few days ahead of the Dec. 31 Citrus Bowl showdown against Texas. Capping a season that is anything but ordinary at Michigan, it seemed oddly fitting Whittingham's poignant promise for change was delivered nearly 1,200 miles from Ann Arbor.

"I could count on one hand the number of jobs I would have said 'yes' to and Michigan was one of them," Whittingham said. "I believe in family. We've got an adage as coaches 'we love the players and players love each other' … if you can get that done, you're halfway home.

"There is nobody above the team, and you got to have everybody buy in, and everybody, including myself, lead this team. When this team is that we got everyone on that page and understanding that concept, and that's going to be very positive."

Talent retention and assessing needs are vital.

"College football is all about the players. If you've got good players, you've got a chance," Whittingham said.

Whittingham revealed that he met with quarterback Bryce Underwood for nearly an hour Sunday morning. Underwood said after Citrus Bowl practice Saturday that he was "excited" to chat with Whittingham, but is undecided on his next move.

"A quarterback's got to have an 'it' factor, and he's got it," Whittingham said, who "did a lot of listening" and called Underwood "a special young man" on the Michigan roster.

"The offense we're bringing here, I think, is going to suit him to a tee," Whittingham said. "And I think he's going to really, really excel and have a great experience here."

Michigan came to terms with Whittingham Dec. 26, agreeing to a five-year deal through the 2030 season. The 66-year-old coach stepped down at Utah after 21 seasons leading the Utes, bringing the program to unprecedented highs under his watch.

Whittingham, who went 177-88 with the Utes, must stabilize a program in disarray following the firing of Sherrone Moore, a bitter ending to a scandal-ridden era that overlaps Michigan's unbeaten, national title campaign in 2023.

"What you can expect? Physicality will be our calling card," Whittingham said. "We were the most physical team in whatever league we played in. I believe in running the football and defending the run. If you can win the line of scrimmage, be physical up front."

Whittingham avoided NCAA sanctions at Utah and was never investigated for abnormalities over two decades of leadership. With eight 10-win seasons since 2008, three conference titles and a national coach of the year honor to his credit, Whittingham expects to win big at his next coaching stop, saying Michigan's "winning tradition" is what attracted him most to the Big Ten vacancy.