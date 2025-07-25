Michigan is engaged in ongoing discussions to play its first game of the 2026 season against Western Michigan on Aug. 29 in Germany, the university announced. The Wolverines would face the Broncos inside Frankfurt's Deutsche Bank Park, which has a capacity of 55,000 for soccer matches.

Michigan's 2026 debut was originally scheduled for Sept. 5 inside Michigan Stadium.

"I am excited about the football and educational experience this game could provide for our players," Michigan coach Sherrone Moore said in a statement. "We are always looking for unique opportunities to expose our student-athletes to other cultures. In the last 10 years, our program has been to Italy, France and South Africa, and this game would provide another chance to grow our international fanbase."

Michigan has never played a game outside of North America. This would be the first game held in Germany featuring two FBS opponents. It would also be the first college football game on German soil since 1992, when a pair of NCAA Division III schools -- Heidelberg and Otterbein -- played in Offenbach am Main, Hesse, near Frankfurt.

Western Michigan has a bit more international experience. The Broncos qualified for the 2007 International Bowl, hosted in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and the 2015 Bahamas Bowl.