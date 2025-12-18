As Michigan conducts an investigation into its own athletic department in the wake of the firing of football coach Sherrone Moore, the school is willing to "act swiftly" if new findings warrant more terminations. Interim university president Domenico Grasso shared that sentiment -- and laid out the requirements for the next football coach -- in a video statement on Wednesday.

Michigan has enlisted the services of Chicago-based law firm Jenner & Block to conduct a comprehensive review of the entire athletic department. A source described the probe to CBS Sports' Brandon Marcello as "open-ended" to the point that the university is unsure what it might uncover.

If it does produce evidence of misconduct, Grasso said the school won't hesitate to act.

"We will take whatever steps are necessary to ensure that conduct like this does not happen again," Grasso said. "Make no mistake. We will leave no stone unturned, and any further action we take will be based on credible evidence and findings, developed through a rigorous investigation. If the university learns of information through this investigation or otherwise that warrants a termination of any employee, we will act swiftly, just as we did in the case of Coach Moore."

Grasso said the scope of the Jenner & Block investigation has been expanded to include "an independent evaluation of culture, conduct and procedures throughout our athletics department."

Moore was fired for having an inappropriate relationship with a staff member and now faces three charges, including felony home invasion, for allegedly "unlawfully entering the victim's residence" after his firing.

With the Wolverines now exploring their options on the coaching market, Grasso said the next coach must have high "moral character" in addition to being a "fierce competitor."

"As we conduct our search for the next head football coach, we intend to hire an individual who can and will instill that spirit and who will represent the highest values that our university holds dear," Grasso said. "We will hire an individual of the highest moral character and who will serve as a role model and respected leader for the whole football program and who will, with dignity and integrity, be a fierce competitor."

Biff Poggi is currently serving as the interim coach and will be in that role at least through the Citrus Bowl against Texas on Dec. 31. Poggi is considered a potential bridge option for the Wolverines in 2026 if other potential candidates like Alabama's Kalen DeBoer, Washington's Jedd Fisch and Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham opt to stick with their current schools.