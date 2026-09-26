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Michigan vs. Iowa live updates: No. 18 Wolverines host No. 17 Hawkeyes for Big Ten clash in Week 4

Live updates, highlights and analysis as Michigan takes on Iowa on CBS in a Week 4 showdown

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No. 18 Michigan hosts No. 17 Iowa in a pivotal Big Ten opener on Saturday afternoon. The Wolverines are off to a shaky start, needing a controversial Hail Mary to survive Western Michigan, but remain at 3-0 after outlasting a reeling Oklahoma squad. 

Iowa survived a rivalry game challenge against Iowa State, but has otherwise dominated its competition through three weeks. The Hawkeyes beat NIU and UNI by a combined 95-0 as the offense found a new gear behind transfer wide receiver Tony Diaz. 

Michigan has won four straight matchups in the series, including a pair of Big Ten title games. However, the last battle that didn't feature Jim Harbaugh was in 2013, a 24-21 Hawkeyes victory. Iowa hasn't won in Ann Arbor since 2010. 

Watch Michigan vs. Iowa live at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming live on CBSSports.comthe CBS Sports App and Paramount+ Premium. Keep it locked here for live updates, analysis and highlights from the game.

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Kirk Ferentz to Michigan? Interest was one-sided in 2007, nixed quickly

When No. 17 Iowa takes on No. 18 Michigan this Saturday, Kirk Ferentz will be in the midst of his 28th season with the Hawkeyes. It's tough to imagine him coaching anywhere else, but the Wolverines had some interest, at least initially during their 2007 coaching search.

Kirk Ferentz to Michigan? Interest was one-sided in 2007, nixed quickly amid wild Wolverines coaching search
Austin Nivison
Kirk Ferentz to Michigan? Interest was one-sided in 2007, nixed quickly amid wild Wolverines coaching search
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