Michigan vs. Iowa live updates: No. 18 Wolverines host No. 17 Hawkeyes for Big Ten clash in Week 4

No. 18 Michigan hosts No. 17 Iowa in a pivotal Big Ten opener on Saturday afternoon. The Wolverines are off to a shaky start, needing a controversial Hail Mary to survive Western Michigan, but remain at 3-0 after outlasting a reeling Oklahoma squad.

Iowa survived a rivalry game challenge against Iowa State, but has otherwise dominated its competition through three weeks. The Hawkeyes beat NIU and UNI by a combined 95-0 as the offense found a new gear behind transfer wide receiver Tony Diaz.

Michigan has won four straight matchups in the series, including a pair of Big Ten title games. However, the last battle that didn't feature Jim Harbaugh was in 2013, a 24-21 Hawkeyes victory. Iowa hasn't won in Ann Arbor since 2010.

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