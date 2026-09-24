No. 18 Michigan hosts No. 17 Iowa in a major Big Ten battle with championship implications. The Wolverines survived yet another slow start last week, pulling away from a deficit against UTEP to win 52-17. It was the first game all season decided by more than a single score, pushing the program to 3-0.

Iowa crushed non-power opponents Northern Illinois and Northern Iowa by a combined 95-0 and pulled off a late comeback against Iowa State to eke out a 16-13 decision. The defense has already been a dominant force, but the offense has shown encouraging signs under newly minted starter Hank Brown. The Auburn transfer is completing 73% of his passes with three touchdowns to zero interceptions.

These two programs have not played since the height of the Jim Harbaugh era, when the Wolverines won 26-0 en route to a national championship. The Hawkeyes have four straight losses overall -- two of which occurred in the Big Ten title game. Their last win in Ann Arbor came on Oct. 16, 2010, when Ricky Stanzi was leading the Hawkeyes.

Michigan vs. Iowa: Need to know

Figuring things out?: Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood was miserable in his first two games, failing to clear 55% completion. It took a half to get things going, but Underwood slowly started to look like the quarterback that was promised during a 52-17 win against UTEP. After a fumble from running back Savion Hiter, Underwood led five straight scoring drives, including a field goal drive in 29 seconds to take a halftime lead. The sophomore completed 76% of his passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns. The Wolverines need that version of Bryce against Iowa.

Explosive component: Iowa isn't much known for big offensive numbers, but the Hawkeyes have been challenging downfield in the passing game at a higher level with the addition of transfer wide receiver Tony Diaz. The sophomore came to Iowa City via UTRGV, a second-year program in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas, and immediately provided a dynamic component. In two FBS games, Diaz caught 15 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown. His 201 yards on the season already nearly match the team's best wide receiver mark for the entire 2025 season (278 yards, 1 TD).

Whittingham's crew: Michigan only took a handful of transfers from Kyle Whittingham's former stop in Utah, but each has played major football over the first few games. Wide receiver J.J. Buchanan has been sensational, posting 266 yards receiving, including the controversial game-winning Hail Mary against Western Michigan. Defensive end John Henry Daley ranks third in the Big Ten with 2.5 sacks. Cornerback Smith Snowden didn't allow a catch against Oklahoma in 42 coverage snaps. The group has helped stabilize the roster.

Where to watch Michigan vs. Iowa live

Date: Saturday, Sept. 26 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Michigan Stadium -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Streaming on Paramount+ Premium

Michigan vs. Iowa prediction, picks

Michigan has been living on borrowed time the entire season, including the stunning Hail Mary against Western Michigan. Iowa will be the team to finally make them pay -- and ironically, it'll start on offense. Running back Kamari Moulton and wide receiver Tony Diaz give the program one of its best RB-WR combos of the past 20 years, and they will make just enough explosive plays to pull off the upset in the Big House. Pick: Iowa SU (+178)



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer MICH -5.5 Iowa Michigan Michigan Iowa Iowa Iowa Michigan Iowa Iowa SU Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan Iowa Iowa Iowa Michigan

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