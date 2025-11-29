Michigan linebacker Jashawn Barham was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the first quarter of the 15th-ranked Wolverines' rivalry game against No. 1 Ohio State for a near headbutt to an official. It appeared as if the official bumped into Barham after Barham tackled Ohio State running back CJ Donaldson for a loss on second-and-goal from Michigan's 3-yard line.

Barham then engaged with the official and contacted the official's face with his helmet. The ensuing unsportsmanlike penalty on Barham gave Ohio State an automatic first-and-goal, though the Buckeyes were forced to settle for a 25-yard field goal that cut Michigan's lead to 6-3 with 4:33 remaining in the first quarter.

Despite making contact with the official, Barham was not ejected as a result of the penalty.

Barham, who had one tackle in the first quarter, has been one of Michigan's top defenders this season. He entered Saturday's regular season finale with 31 total tackles, including 10 for a loss, and four sacks. He also has five quarterback hurries and three pass breakups.

Michigan is looking for its fifth consecutive win over the Buckeyes, which would be its longest streak in the series since 1922-27. A victory would also boost Michigan's chances of receiving an at-large bid in the College Football Playoff.