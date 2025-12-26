Former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham has emerged as the lead figure in Michigan's coaching search, sources confirmed to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. Whttingham, 66, stepped down in December after 21 seasons leading the Utes, and he left the door open to continuing his legendary coaching career elsewhere.

Over more than three decades with the Utes, first as an assistant and then as head coach since 2005, Whittingham cultivated a clean image and a winning program. Both factors would make him attractive to the Wolverines, who are seeking to turn the page from a scandal-ridden era without taking a step back on the field.

Michigan is in the midst of an external review focused on its handling of Sherrone Moore, who was fired with cause on Dec. 10 after evidence surfaced that he had an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. Moore, who had been the program's offensive coordinator during Jim Harbaugh's scandal-marred tenure, was subsequently charged with felony home invasion and stalking.

Whittingham's final Utah team finished 10-2 (7-2 Big 12) this past season before the school announced on Dec. 13 that he would be stepping down to make way for head coach-in-waiting Morgan Scalley to begin his tenure.

Utah reached the Rose Bowl in both 2021 and 2022 under Whittingham after winning 11 games in 2019. Arguably his best season with the Utes came in 2008, however, when Utah went 13-0, beat Alabama in the Sugar Bowl and finished No. 2 in the AP poll.