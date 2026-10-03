When Michigan was able to lure Kyle Whittingham out of forced retirement to replace Sherrone Moore, the common refrain was that Michigan football would now have an adult in the room. Considering the Wolverines were able to go 9-4 last season while breaking in a freshman quarterback despite all the off-field antics of Moore, imagine what they'd do with the steady, experienced hand of Whittingham.

Perhaps we've overestimated maturity's impact in college football.

Michigan dropped its second consecutive game of the season Saturday, losing to rival Minnesota 20-14, forcing the Wolverines to give up possession of the Little Brown Jug for the first time since 2014. In last week's loss to Iowa, Michigan outplayed Iowa for the majority of the game but made one too many mistakes. As is often the case when you mess up against Iowa, the Hawkeyes made them pay dramatically.

Michigan did not outplay Minnesota this week, but those mistakes were still present. In fact, the mistakes have been present all season long.

Before this game, Michigan had a turnover margin of -3, which ranked 107th nationally. They committed three more turnovers against the Gophers.

Michigan came into the game averaging 8.0 penalties per game (110th) for 72.25 yards per game (114th). Those numbers improved slightly today, as Michigan committed only six penalties for 43 yards, but Minnesota had only one for 5 yards. That -38 penalty yard gap added to a Michigan penalty yardage gap of 114 yards (129th) to start the game.

Michigan is a sloppy football team and has been in every game it's played this season. It's not a coincidence that the Wolverines have lost to Iowa and Minnesota. While P.J. Fleck doesn't have the long track record and overall success that Kirk Ferentz has had at Iowa, his Gophers program is made in a similar image to the Hawkeyes. They may not have more talent than you, but they're not going to make the same mistakes you do. They will do the little things and earn those hidden yards via penalties and special teams to put you in bad spots.

These Wolverines are all too happy to help. Whether it's via two more Bryce Underwood interceptions or an Andrew Marsh muffed punt that gifted the ball to Minnesota in Michigan territory. Hell, even the one touchdown Michigan scored on offense featured a fumble.

Jordan Marshall lost control of the ball after crossing the goal line. Perhaps it should've been an omen. The fact that Marsh decided he was better off trying to block a Minnesota defender from jumping on the loose ball instead of, you know, picking it up himself, showed a stunning lack of awareness as well.

Michigan is now 3-2 on the season and is a few tenths of a second away from being 2-3. There might be adults in the room this year, but I'm not sure what they're doing while they're in there.