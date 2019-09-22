Michigan legend Charles Woodson blasts Wolverines program after Wisconsin loss: 'I'm embarrassed'
Woodson is as fed up -- if not more so -- as every Michigan supporter after Saturday's loss
Charles Woodson knows what No. 11 Michigan football can be. Not only is Woodson one of the greatest players in the long history of the Wolverines program, and not only is he the last Michigan player to win the Heisman Trophy, but he won that Heisman Trophy in 1997. That was also the same season Michigan won a national title.
The Wolverines haven't won one since, and after getting crushed by No. 13 Wisconsin 35-14 on Saturday, it feels like the Wolverines are further away from that national title than ever before. Woodson, now a member of FOX Sports' college football coverage, was on set with the network Saturday for the first time to cover the game and he didn't hide his feelings about what he witnessed following the lopsided defeat.
"I'm sick about how Michigan football looks right now," said Woodson. "This is my first weekend here on this show, on 'Big Noon Kickoff,' and I came here with high expectations for how my team was going to look in front of you guys. And I'll be honest with you. I'm embarrassed. I'm embarrassed by that [performance]."
It's hard to imagine he's the only Michigan alum who feels that way. This wasn't a case of Michigan losing a close game on the road against a tough team. This was a case of a Michigan team looking entirely unprepared to play a big game even though it was coming off a bye. It's been 22 years since Woodson and the Wolverines won a national title, and it looks like they'll be able to tack at least one more year onto that total.
