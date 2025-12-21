Eight months after federal investigators seized thousands of photos and videos as part of an investigation into former Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss, an FBI search warrant affidavit filed in federal court details security footage that captured the ex-assistant coach before he allegedly hacked into students' personal accounts to obtain explicit photos, according to The Athletic.

The Athletic obtained a filing in Detroit Friday which enclosed a dozen pictures that were allegedly stolen during hacking attempts by Weiss in December 2022. Weiss, who previously worked under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan, was indicted in March for allegedly hacking into the private accounts of students and athletes around the country to steal intimate photographs.

Investigators determined Weiss accessed private student files from computers inside Michigan's football facility within Schembechler Hall, The Detroit News reported.

The indictment indicated that Weiss downloaded the information of more than 150,000 athletes and used it to hack into the social media, email and cloud storage accounts of more than 2,000, primarily female college athletes. His alleged crimes date back to at least 2015.

At the time of his indictment, Weiss faced 24 federal charges: 14 counts of unauthorized access to computers and 10 counts of aggravated identity theft. He plead not guilty to all of them. At least a portion of the alleged crimes occurred over a 72-hour stretch within Michigan's football facility as the Wolverines prepared for their 2022 College Football Playoff game against TCU. Michigan suspended Weiss in January of 2023 when campus police launched their initial investigation, citing only "computer crimes."

Prior to his termination in early 2023, Weiss worked for the Baltimore Ravens from 2009-20 before leaving to join Harbaugh as Michigan's quarterbacks coach. He later received promotion to co-offensive coordinator and served alongside then-Michigan assistant Sherrone Moore.