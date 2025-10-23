While the rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State is the one that gets the most attention nationally, do not underestimate the level of animus between Michigan and Michigan State. If familiarity breeds contempt, then there aren't better rivalries than the ones between teams that not only share a conference, but a state.

It's a rivalry Michigan has certainly found itself on the better end of. The Wolverines are 74-38-5 all-time in the series and have won the last three matchups. They also won a national title a couple years ago, which is always worth holding over the head of your rival.

Still, regardless of past results, this is one of those times when you can't assume anything. Michigan State might not be having a great season, but there's nothing that would make the Spartans feel better than taking down the Wolverines. Particularly when a loss here would more than likely knock the Wolverines out of both the Big Ten title race, as well as the College Football Playoff picture.

Michigan vs. Michigan State: Need to know

Michigan struggles on the road under Sherrone Moore: The Wolverines are 1-2 on the road this season, and were 1-3 on the road last year. It's been a tricky spot for this team under Sherrone Moore as they simply don't play as well outside of The Big House. Well, unless it's Ohio State on the other sideline, anyway. When that's the case, this team becomes a juggernaut.

Big Ten play has not been kind to the Spartans: The Spartans began the year 3-0 but have lost all four of their Big Ten games since, losing by an average of 18.8 points per game. It's the second time in the last three seasons the Spartans have gotten off to an 0-4 start in conference play, and they've dropped five straight and eight of their last nine dating back to last season. Making matters worse, seven of those eight losses have been by at least 10 points.

There's a trophy on the line: The winner will take home The Paul Bunyan Trophy, which is one of two Big Ten rivalry trophies involving Paul Bunyan (Wisconsin and Minnesota play for Paul Bunyan's Axe). The trophy was introduced into the rivalry in 1953, and it's a four-foot-tall wooden statue of Paul Bunyan. When it first came into existence, Michigan athletic director Fritz Crisler said he'd ignore the trophy, but Michigan State saved him the decision by winning the game. Michigan won the next season and left it on the field for a while before finally claiming it and taking it back to Ann Arbor. However, Michigan did not engrave the scores of either of their 1954 and 1955 wins into the trophy. Michigan State engraved them when adding their 1956 victory to it. Former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr once called it "the ugliest trophy in college football," but added that "when you don't have it, you miss him."

Where to watch Michigan vs. Michigan State live

Date: Saturday, Oct. 25 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan

TV: NBC | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Michigan vs. Michigan State prediction, picks

I like Michigan to win the game, but given its struggles on the road the last few years, I don't want to lay 14.5 points with it. Instead I'll take the under. Once the Wolverines get control of the game it wouldn't be a shock to see them slow things down considerably. Pick: Under 48.5

SportsLine's proven computer model has simulated every Week 9 college football game 10,000 times. Visit SportsLine now to see all the picks, all from the model that is 42-30 since the beginning of last season on top-rated money-line and over/under picks.