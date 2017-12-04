Michigan-Michigan State rivalry gets more heated after bowl game announcements

Michigan vs. Michigan State has been a legacy rivalry forever, but it would be easy to argue that for the last 10 years it's been more contentious than ever. Blame it on Mike Hart's "little brother" comments or blame it on having a Michigan State coach that hates Michigan more than you'll ever hate anything in your life. Regardless, the feud has been bubbling over for a while.

On the field, it hasn't been quite as heated. Michigan State is 8-2 in its last 10 games against Michigan, and several of those games haven't been close. Jim Harbaugh is 1-2 against the Spartans, with his lone win coming in 2016 when Michigan State finished 3-9 -- its worst season since 1994.

Michigan State bounced back from that nightmare year to go 9-3 and make the Holiday Bowl against Washington State on Dec. 28. Michigan, who went 8-4 this year (5-4 in conference), got a New Year's Day draw with the Outback Bowl against South Carolina. When discussing the draw, Dantonio didn't show any disappointment in how the selection process shook out.

"Life's about how you handle disappointments," Dantonio said, via Matt Wenzel from MLive. "I would not say going to the Holiday Bowl is a big disappointment. I'm excited about it, very excited about the opportunity." Dantonio continued by saying, "I just look at it as an opportunity to play in the Holiday Bowl right now. The records are what they are. I'll just continue to concentrate on beating Michigan, let things sort of sort out."

As mentioned above, Dantonio hates Michigan. He might hate Michigan more than he loves playing in bowl games -- MSU has made bowls in 10 of his 11 seasons in East Lansing. So even though the Holiday Bowl appearance itself doesn't upset him, he may be a bit perturbed by Michigan getting a New Year's Day bowl that the Spartans were widely projected to get. The shot about beating Michigan was not lost on Harbaugh.

Saw Coach D comments on continuing to "focus" on how "he" can beat Michigan. Congrats on turning around a 3-9 team, plagued with off field issues. Good for BIG to have him back. — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) December 4, 2017

It's probably better for "BIG" to have these two teams actually hate each other, and we seem to be heading that way. Because Harbaugh doesn't seem thrilled to have Dantonio back at all. This is dangerous territory for Harbaugh -- he is 1-5 in rivalry games since joining Michigan and he's yet to beat Ohio State. Dantonio is 3-6 vs. the Buckeyes, but his 8-3 record against Michigan speaks for itself.