The 21st-ranked Michigan Wolverines will look to keep their Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff hopes alive when they take on the Northwestern Wildcats in a key conference matchup on Saturday. Michigan is coming off a 21-16 win over Purdue on Nov. 1, while Northwestern dropped a 38-17 decision at USC last Friday. The Wolverines (7-2, 5-1 Big Ten), who are tied for third in the conference with USC and Oregon, are just 2-2 on the road this season. The Wildcats (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten), who are tied for ninth in the league, are 4-1 on their home field in 2025. Michigan running back Justice Haynes (foot) is expected to remain out.

Kickoff from Wrigley Field in Chicago is at noon ET. The Wolverines are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Northwestern odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 41.5. Before making any Northwestern vs. Michigan picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan vs. Northwestern. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Northwestern vs. Michigan:

Michigan vs. Northwestern spread Michigan -10.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Michigan vs. Northwestern over/under 41.5 points Michigan vs. Northwestern money line Michigan -431, Northwestern +331 Michigan vs. Northwestern picks See picks at SportsLine Michigan vs. Northwestern streaming Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Michigan vs. Northwestern picks

SportsLine's model is going over on the total (41.5 points). Northwestern has gone over in each of the last two games, and the over has hit in four of the past eight meetings between the teams. Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood is expected to throw for more than one touchdown in the simulations, while Wolverines running back Jordan Marshall is expected to surpass 125 yards rushing in the model's simulations.

Northwestern quarterback Preston Stone is also expected to throw for one score, along with more than 150 yards passing. The teams combine for 43 points, making the over the value side.



The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time.

So who wins Michigan vs. Northwestern, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?