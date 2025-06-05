Michigan offered 2027 defensive back prospect Charles Woodson Jr., officially joining the race for the talented four star and son of Wolverines legend Charles Woodson. The younger Woodson announced the scholarship offer via social media.

"We're pretty excited about it," Woodson Jr. told Rivals. "I mean it's where my dad went so it's pretty special and it's a huge program so it means a lot."

Woodson, who stars at Orlando, Florida's Lake Nona High School, has seen his recruitment take off since the new year began. He added his first Power Four offer from Syracuse in January. Texas A&M, Kentucky, Iowa State, Florida State and, of course, Michigan have since entered the pursuit.

The 5-foot-11, 155-pound Woodson Jr. earned varsity snaps at Lake Nona as a freshman in 2023 and finished the 2024 season with 53 total tackles, one interception and two pass deflections. He ranks as the No. 23 safety and No. 243 prospect in his class. He's far from the only class of 2027 prospect with NFL bloodlines: His peers include sons of Philip Rivers, Jason Witten and Maurice Jones-Drew.

The elder Woodson played at Michigan from 1995-97, where he emerged as one of the most versatile players in college football. He was a three time first-team All-Big Ten selection and won the 1997 Heisman Trophy -- becoming the first primarily defensive player to do so -- after logging seven interceptions and 11 catches for 231 yards and two touchdowns. He was also Michigan's primary punt returner.

Woodson carried his success into the NFL when he was selected by the then-Oakland Raiders with the fourth overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft. He was the 1998 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, the 2009 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, a nine time Pro Bowler, a four time second-team All-Pro and a four time first-team All-Pro.

Woodson is a member of both the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

