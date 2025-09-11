The defending national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes, are at the top of the college football world entering Week 3, sitting No. 1 in the rankings ahead of a matchup with the Ohio Bobcats. The Buckeyes are unlikely to face a true test until they visit Illinois in October, but they'll want to avoid a letdown against an in-state non-conference foe. Ohio State is one of three legs in our best Big Ten parlay for Week 3 of the 2025 college football season at BetMGM. Here's a look at the rest of the parlay and the total payout for those looking to get into college football betting.

College football Week 3 Big Ten Parlay

Michigan -27.5 vs. Central Michigan (-115)

Ohio State -31.5 vs. Ohio (-110)

Minnesota -1.5 vs. Cal (-110)

Final odds: +581 (wager $100 to win $581)

No. 23. Michigan -27.5 vs. Central Michigan

The Wolverines were outmatched in Week 2 against Oklahoma, losing to the Sooners 24-13. Head coach Sherrone Moore has been suspended for the next two games for his role in Michigan's sign-stealing scandal, which ironically involves Central Michigan. I expect the Wolverines to bounce back from last week's loss in a big way, even without Moore on the sidelines.

No. 1 Ohio State -31.5 vs. Ohio

Betting big spreads in college football is always risky, especially when you're talking about a powerhouse going up against an in-state team hoping to pull off the upset. That's not likely to happen in Columbus this Saturday, though. Ohio State rolled past Grambling 70-0, and even if the Buckeyes put in their backups the second half this weekend, they should roll past the Bobcats without much of a fuss.

Minnesota -1.5 vs. Cal

Head coach P.J. Fleck got a one-year extension on his current contract, keeping the coach at Minnesota through the 2030 season. He has quietly guided the Golden Gophers to four straight bowl games and has won eight or more games in three of the last four seasons. Both Minnesota and Cal enter this game looking to break through in their respective conferences, and the result of this game will have significant bowl implications for both schools. Even though the Gophers are going on the road, I think they have the better team and quarterback in what should be a close game.